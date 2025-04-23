Joint Operations Room Formed In Sana’a To Enhance Civil Defense Role

Several leaders from the Ministry of Interior, the Civil Defense Authority, and officials from the Ministry of Health and the Yemeni Red Crescent Society met in Sana’a on Tuesday to form a joint operations room comprising the concerned authorities.

The goal is to strengthen the role of civil defense, protect civilians, and reduce losses, especially in light of the circumstances of the American aggression on the country.

In the meeting, chaired by Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior Major General Abdullah Al-Hadi, a unified plan was discussed for the work of governmental and civil society agencies amid the current circumstances.

The meeting reviewed coordination and integration between agencies to support the Civil Defense Authority in carrying out rescue, evacuation, and rapid intervention operations to mitigate the effects of the aggression.

In turn, Head of the Civil Defense Authority, Major General Ibrahim Al-Muayyad

called for improving work mechanisms to avoid errors and enhance effective and rapid response. He emphasized the training of volunteers to support civil defense on the ground.

The media’s role in documenting the US aggression’s crimes was also reviewed at the meeting, and officials affirmed their readiness to implement the tasks under the joint action plan to support civil defense efforts.