Ministry of Health: UN Aid for Yemen Needs Recorded a Deficit of 81%

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for the Planning Sector Dr. Abdulmalek Al-Sana’ani confirmed Wednesday that what is submitted by the international organizations for Yemeni health needs according to the 2019 plan recorded a deficit of 81%.

Al-Sana’ani stated that the response from international organizations to the need in terms of infrastructure did not exceed 9%, while the response to the need in terms of equipment was only 4%.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health mentioned that UN and international organizations have only responded with 19% of the health response plan for 2019.