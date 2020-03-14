An Emergency Parliamentary Session in Iraq to Discuss US Violations and Corona

YemenExtra

The representative of the Badr Parliamentary Bloc, Karim Aliwi, revealed, on Saturday, the signatures of more than twenty deputies to hold an emergency session of the House of Representatives. The session is meant to be held in order to discuss American violations and the mechanisms to confront the Corona epidemic.

“The Great Satan crossed all red lines and violated national sovereignty, and we must all stand together to respond to these abuses,” Aliwi said in a statement.

He added: “We demand the Presidency of the House of Representatives to hold an emergency session to discuss government measures against America that violated national sovereignty, as we have already proceeded to collect the signatures of more than twenty deputies and the number is increasing to submit an official request to the Presidency of the Council to hold the session.”