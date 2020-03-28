A concerted effort for confrontation the Coronavirus in Sana’a government’s areas under its domination

The Committee of technicality for anti Epidemics – Sana’a, called to concerted efforts both the official and popular to be ready for a confrontation for the Coronavirus.

Obbad emphasized in a statement the importance of dealing seriously with all instructions, needs and preventive measures to confront the virus which has threatened the world.

Obbad mentions to the importance of intensification efforts and provides the equipment for quarantine centers that are helping others. Also, he has mentioned to preparation five quarantine centers in Sana’a city like Shuaob, 70th, and Altahrir.

S.S

