A Meeting To Assess The Stages Of The Response To Coronaviurs- COVID19.The meeting, which included the Chairman of the head of Council for Humanitarian Affairs Committee to follow up on the needs of confronting the Coronavirus Jaber al-Razhi, the head of the Single -window Sector Hamza al-Mukhtar, UNCEF and international migration representatives, UNHCR, the United Nations Population Fund and the World Food, touched on the steps of transition from the planning phase to assessing the level of response to support organizations, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO) of supplies and equipment to counter the virus.