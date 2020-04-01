The Prime Minister in Sana’a Government invites International Organizations to support the health sector in Yemen

Prime Minister Bin Habtoor called on international humanitarian organizations to supported the health sector in Yemen and its precautionary plans in the confrontation of the Coronavirus that has reproduced in a lot of the countries.

This came, when he met today with the United Nations Resident Representative, Humanitarian Coordinator Liz Grande.

During the meeting, the precautionary measures and measures are taken by the Sana’a Government for confrontation Coronavirus because for were reviewed and the potential risks to the health and safety of citizens were reduced.

Also, he confirmed on the importance of the procedures which have done government steps in the challenges and difficulties confronted by the health sector as a result of the continued War and siege by KSA and UAE.

The Coordinator Humanitarian praised the early precautionary and precautionary measures that the rescue Sana’a Government for initiatation in the context of confrontation the Coronviurs epidemic.

She pointed out that the relevant international organizations, especially the WHO and UNICEF, are keen to support the plan’s the Ministry of Public Health and the ministries directly concerned in the precautionary confrontation of this pandemic.

