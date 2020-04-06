The President Of SCMCHA Discusses With Grande Precautionary Plans To Confront COVID-19.

The Director of the presidency Office, the the President of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Hamed, met today the United Nations Resident Representative for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen Liz Grandi.

The meeting, in the presence of the Secretary General of SCMCHA Abdul Mohsen Tawoos, discussed the humanitarian activities and programs of international organizations working in Yemen and their role in confronting the Corona virus, and solving the problems for the organizations’ failure to perform their duty in the face of Corona.

The meeting reviewed the plans for precautionary measures taken by the Government’s Sana’a to confront the Coronavirus and the importance of providing the needs of health centres in the provinces and ports, in light of the challenges and difficulties faced by the health sector as a result of the continuing aggression and blockade.

The meeting also reviewed joint efforts to overcome the problems that face international organizations in supporting the government in confronting the COVID-19, as well as the keenness of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to make the tasks and work of humanitarian organizations a success, especially those related to the health and safety of citizens.

in turn, the humanitarian coordinator praised the precautionary measures taken by the rescue government in confronting the coronavirus.

Liz pointed out that UN organizations particularly WHO are keen to support the Government’s plan directly in the precautionary response to the virus. She also indicated that WHO has difficulties in Jordan that have hindered the introduction of aid to Yemen.

