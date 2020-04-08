Tawoos: Health Centers In The Ports Receive Hundreds Of Deportees Daily

“UN organizations have not yet responded to support and funding health centers at land ports to address any risks of the Corona epidemic” said Abdul Mohsen Tawoos, Secretary General of SCMCHA in statement of Al Msirha Channel.

He revealed that the KSA has deported hundreds of Yemenis daily, explaining that the concerned authorities in the ports receive more than 6,000 daily, pointing out that the health situation in Yemen is sim destroyed by the raids of the coalition of Arab, which posed difficulties for the parties concerned. He explained that the concerned authorities are currently working on developing the action plan to address the situation of expatriates in health centers at the ports

It is noteworthy that the Arab Alliance has returned the pilgrims and deported others, including cases of corona, in light of the confirmation of the registration of infection among them , which called on the concerned authorities in Sana’a to tighten security at all ports.

8/4/2020