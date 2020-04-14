A Yemeni official declares: The Yemeni people have the right to Confrontation any attacks

Mohamed Abdel Salam, chief negotiator of the Ansar Allah group, Houthi, confirmed today, Monday, that the Yemeni people have the right to confront the escalation of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia by all means. “The aggression continues and so is the siege, and our Yemeni people have the right to confront this with every possible force,” Abdul Salam said in a statement.

On Sunday, Abdul Salam denounced the UN Security Council’s welcoming of the announcement by the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia of a cease-fire in Yemen.

And Abdul Salam, the coalition’s declaration of the cease-fire with its continued “air and land escalation and the continued siege of Yemen,” is merely “fraud and misleading of the world.”

