The Arab Alliance Forces Committed 82 Violations Of The Truce Agreement In Hodeidah and other places.

The Arab Alliance committed more than 80 violations of the truce agreement on the Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations were the flight of a spy plane in the airspace of

the city of Al-Drahami, and the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street, 32 violations of artillery fire, and 46 violations of various gunfire in different places.

Also, There were a sorties flights in various regions and bombing by military aviation of The Arab Alliance Forces, despite a prior statement to stop military operations and the announcement of the armistice last week, while that the world is intensifying efforts to combat Corona, but the Arab coalition continues its military operations.

17-4-2020