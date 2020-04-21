Amnesty International Says Saudi Arabia Conducted 184 Executions of People in 2019, a New Worldwide Record
YemenExtra
The director of research at Amnesty International, Claire Algar, said that Saudi Arabia’s growing use of the death penalty is a “worrying development”.
The kingdom carried out the execution of 178 men and six women in 2019, more than half of whom were foreign nationals.
Amnesty International spoke of “a growing use of the death penalty as a political weapon against Shi’a opponents.”