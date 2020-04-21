Ten Thousand Cases of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Health Expresses Concern

YemenExtra

The announcement was made by the Saudi Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, at a press conference held today on the development of the Coronavirus.

Al-Rabiah confirmed that the Coronavirus epidemic is dangerous, and its spread in the world is large and has crossed the barrier of two and a half million.

The Minister of Health stressed, “the importance of cooperation to protect everyone from this epidemic, the application of social distancing, and the commitment to all means of prevention.”

As of Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced that the number of deaths in the Kingdom had risen to 97, and injuries to 9,362 cases, while the total number of those recovering had reached 1,398 people.