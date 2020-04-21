America Rejects Excluding Humanitarian Assistance From Its Imposed Sanctions: Russian Foreign Minister

YemenExtra

The Russian “TASS” agency quoted Lavrov as saying that the unilateral illegal sanctions represent a “strong strike” to the citizens of a group of countries, led by Iran, Syria and North Korea.

According to Lavrov, these countries cannot purchase special devices, medicines and necessary equipment for COVID-19 prevention. This is due to the fact that “western countries, led by the United States, strongly reject a proposal to declare a humanitarian stance and exempt supplies needed to combat the epidemic from any sanctions.

Earlier, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, called on the G20 to lift the sanctions imposed on some countries to be able to combat the spread of the Coronavirus effectively.