Saudi Arabia Records 1,289 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

YemenExtra

Saudi Arabia announced a new record of COVID-19 infected cases; 1325 cases during the past 24 hours.

Today, Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed in its daily report that the total number of cases of corona in the Kingdom has reached 21,402.

Most of the new infections are present in Mecca (356), Medina (225), Jeddah (224), and Riyadh (203).

Five people died in the Kingdom as a result of having contracted Corona during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll of the epidemic to 157 deaths.

Meanwhile, 169 patients recovered during the last day, bringing the total to 2,953 recovered patients.