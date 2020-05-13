Egyptian MP: Unilateral coercive economic measures on Syria inhuman

Egyptian parliamentarian Nosilah Swelim has condemned as inhumane the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria.

In a statement to SANA correspondent in Cairo on Monday, Swelim said that the siege, US and western measures on Syria must be lifted and they come within the policies of hostility to Damascus.

“The US Administrations continue their hostile policy to all and they do not recognize humanity. They support terrorism and wars”, she added.

The Egyptian MP asserted the necessity of continuity of fighting terrorism, hailing the Syrian army’s victories over terrorist groups in Syria.

Source: SANA