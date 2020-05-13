Saudi Arabia Trying to Result in a COVID-19 Outbreak in Yemen

Yemen Extra

Saudi Arabia has been trying to result in a COVID-19 outbreak in Yemen that is not even capable of applying a quarantine since most people live day by day in the impoverished country.

The Saudi kingdom seeks in every way to endanger Yemen. Recently, it deported large numbers of Africans, who suffer from COVID-19, into Yemen in an attempt to use a biological weapon instead of military means that resulted in nothing but failure for the kingdom.

On the other hand, the Republic of Yemen has called on humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen to bear responsibility in confronting the epidemic and supporting all health sectors.