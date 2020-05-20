Vessel BRUNO Arrives at Hodeidah Port, 11 Vessels Still Being Held

YemenExtra

Vessel BRUNO, loaded with 29,961 tons of diesel, has arrived at the port of Hodeidah, after being detained by the coalition of Arab for 57 days , without any legal justification, ignoring the basic goal of the Stockholm Agreement, which is the necessity of facilitating the access of basic and humanitarian needs to the port of Hodeidah.

The coalition of Arab is still holding 11 oil vessels, with a total tonnage of 170,489 tons of benzene and 124,106 tons of diesel in eleven ships detained for varying periods. Some have been detained for more than 56 days.

Likewise, the coalition of Arab intends to prevent ships of food, medicine and domestic gas from entering the port of Hodeidah, despite obtaining United Nations permits, striving to tighten the screws on citizens and deepen their suffering directly, in addition to depriving them of the possibility of benefiting from low oil prices as a result of seizing and delaying ships of oil derivatives received at the high price for long periods causing consequent additional burdens.

Fuel is needed for transportation, shortages have caused fuel prices to spike up to 200 percent in some areas, making the transportation of life-saving aid to communities-in-need more expensive.

The forces of the coalition of Arab continue detention and the seizure of oil derivatives ships, while the United Nations remains silent, threatening the lives of all Yemeni people.

S.S