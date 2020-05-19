Moscow condemns EU sanctions against Syria

YEMEN-EXTRA-Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry condemned “the illegitimate and unjust” sanctions imposed by the European Union on Syria, calling for lifting them immediately to confront the coronavirus.

“We call on the EU to lift the unilateral measures against Syria and suggest it would take a stance in solidarity with the Syrian people and stand by them in confronting the dangerous threat posed by the coronavirus,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website page.

It added that the EU sanctions against Syria are illegitimate and unilateral and they were taken from outside the UN Security council.

The statement pointed out that the EU medical and humanitarian shipments to Syria are at zero level because of the wide bulk of restrictions imposed on the country and though the EU’s recognition that the sanctions may affect the capabilities of countries to face coronavirus.

Source:SANA