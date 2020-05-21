Zakharova: Terrorists in Idleb undermine Sochi agreement about de-escalation zone

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the situation in al-Rukban camp stirs concern.

“The situation in al-Rukban camp is deteriorating where the citizens are deprived from water, food, electricity and medicine… and they have to pay money for getting some life conditions,” Zakharova said at a weekly press conference through video.

She added that the situation in the camp can’t be solved except after the evacuation of the US occupation forces from al-Tanf area.

“We, in cooperation with the Syrian government, offer all necessary aid to the citizens who were able to leave that region,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova affirmed that terrorists in Idleb continue perpetrating their provocations and hinder Sochi agreement about the de-escalation zone agreement.

Source:SANA