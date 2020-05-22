The Normalization’s symphony Saudi Arabia and the Emirates with Israel , And The Declaration by The Yemeni Scholars about it .

YEMEN-EXTRA- Yemeni scholars have condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, holding Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates responsible for any negative repercussions of such bids.

Yemen Scholars Association, in a statement released , reiterated to them on yesterday ,the Islamic nature of al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli-occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds, emphasizing that Zionists are neither welcome there nor have the right to occupy even an iota of the places because the Palestine is the Arab land .

in addition, it stressed the need for solid support for resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon in the face of the Zionist threat.

