Ayatollah Khamenei: Everyone must assist in holy struggle to liberate Palestine

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

“The struggle to liberate Palestine is Jihad in the way of God, and it is an obligation and an Islamic goal. Victory in this struggle has been guaranteed,” the Leader said Friday.

His remarks came as millions took part in worldwide events to mark the International Quds Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn Israeli atrocities.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth and a detriment to this region” which “will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed”.

“And then, the shame will fall on those who put their facilities at the service of the this policy of the arrogant powers,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei rebuked “certain Arab governments in the region, which act as the minions” of the United States by preparing the ground for normalization with Israel through establishing economic ties.

“These efforts are completely vain and futile,” the Leader said.

Source:presstv