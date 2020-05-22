Hezbollah says Palestinian land should return to its rightful owners.

YemenExtra

Hezbollah’s stance on the Palestinian cause has not changed in the face of recent developments in the occupied territories, says the Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement, insisting that the Palestinian land should return to its rightful owners.

“Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, and it must return to the Palestinian people,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking the International Quds Day on Friday.

Hezbollah’s position on the Palestinian issue, he said, has remained the same since the establishment of the resistance movement several decades ago. He added that Israel’s recent attempts to seize more Palestinian land would fail to change that stance.

“Mistaken is he who thinks or bets that he can change our stance through waging wars, assassinations, sanctions or starvation.”

The comments come against the backdrop of a renewed attempt by the Israeli regime to annex Palestinian territory in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

The plan, which is expected to be rolled out in early July, has faced growing international criticism as the regime in Tel Aviv seeks to annex land it took by force after the 1967 War with the Arab countries.

Source: PressTV