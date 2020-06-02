Houthi Comments on the UN Pledging Conference for Yemen

YemenExtra

A member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said in a commentary on the so-called High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, that the solution for the Yemeni crisis merely stops in ending the Saudi aggression on Yemen and lifting its imposed siege on the country.

Al-Houthi said in his tweet: “The truth cannot be fabricated by an unsuccessful conference, and Lockook’s admission of not fulfilling the pledges in addition to stopping the work of the international programs confirms the lie of “obstruction”.”

Mohammed al-Houthi added that the aggression and the siege were the ones that led the Yemeni people to reach poverty.

The senior political member stated that the UN pledging conference smelled of stinking political maliciousness.