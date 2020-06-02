(June.1.2020) the Daily Update of the Saudi Crimes on Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the Saudi-American aggression continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, causing damage to property. Moreover, it continued to violate ceasefire Sweden’s agreement in Hodeidah, western Yemen.

In Ma’rib governorate, the Saudi-led aggression launched 24 raids on the Majzar district since the morning.

In the northern province of Saada, the aggression launched 4 raids on the al-Fra area in Ketaf district and the other 4 raids over the districts of Baqim and Majz. In addition, the Saudi army carried out missile and artillery shelling on separate areas of the bordering district of Shada.

In al-Jawf Governorate, the Saudi military jets launched 4 raids on the Khabb wa ash Sha’af district.

The Saudi-American-Aggression air force also launched a raid on Al-Rabwah, in Asir.

In al-Hodeidah Governorate, the Saudi-UAE mercenaries targeted the villages of al-Shajun and al-Kao’e located in the outskirts of the city of Al-Durayhimi, with artillery shells and machine guns.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers within the operations chamber monitored 74 violations in the aforementioned governorate in the past 24 hours.

A source in the operations room stated that among the violations of the forces of aggression were the hovering of reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of al-Jabliah and working on new combat fortifications in the Jabliah. A number of 11 breaches were by artillery shelling with 63 shells and 59 breaches with various weapons.