Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has not coordinated with his government regarding any potential aid.

“We are not aware of this aid, and we have heard about it from the media, and it was not coordinated with us about it,” Shtayyeh told reporters on Tuesday.

The prime minister went on to say: “We welcome any international aid to us, but after coordination and direct talks with us.”

The UAE’s Etihad Airlines landed a direct flight from Abu Dhabi in Israel for just the second time ever on Tuesday night, reportedly carrying a second shipment of medical supplies to assist the Palestinians in coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the first flight last month, the Dreamliner 787 used Tuesday carried the Etihad logo and the United Arab Emirates flag.

