June/9: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-UK backed Saudi-led coalition of aggression continued to bomb and shell various regions and Yemeni governorates. In addition, its mercenaries carried on the breaches in Hodeidah, which violates the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, a source stated that the forces of aggression bombed a commercial hangar in the 50th Street with artillery shells, and also targeted villages in the outskirts of the besieged city of al-Durayhimi with by shells.

Moreover, the Liaison and Coordination officers’ operations room monitored 102 violations committed by the mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi-UAE aggression Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

In Saada, the Saudi aggression targeted populated villages in the border district of Razih with missile and artillery shelling, in addition, it carried out an aerial raid against the district of Baqim.

In Marib Governorate, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression conducted 15 raids on the areas of Salb and al-Jafra in the Majzar District and 10 raids on the Sirwah District.

In Hajjah, 4 Saudi airstrikes targeted Haradh district, and two raids struck Medi district.

In al-Jawf Governorate, two airstrikes conducted by the aggression targeted the Muhashimah area located in Khub was al-Sha`f district.

On Asir front, the aggression launched 5 raids on Mjazah.

On Najran forefront, a raid was carried out on the al-Shorfa area.