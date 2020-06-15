June/14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Saudi-American aggression against Yemen continued to bombard various Yemeni regions with airstrikes, while 78 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggression forces in Hodeidah against the ceasefire agreement.

In the province of Marib, the Saudi-led aggression carried out 36 airstrikes on the areas of Saleb and al-Khaniq in the district of Majzar.

In Al-Jawf, 5 raids by the Saudi jets targeted the Khub-wa-Al-Sha`f district.

In Saada, north of Yemen: 3 Saudi raids were conducted on the al-Zahir district. Moreover, Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted villages in the border districts of Razih and Shada.

The Saudi-UAE aggression launched two raids on the Haradh District, in Hajjah.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the Liaison Officer’s Operations Room recorded 78 violations of the forces of aggression during the past 24 hours.

The Violations consist of two attempts to infiltrate into Haiss, the hovering of a spy plane in al-Tuhita, and the building of combat fortifications in the al-Jabliah and al-Tuhita.