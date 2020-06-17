Coalition Arab’s Warplanes Target Telecom Facility In Amran

YEMEN-EXTRA- Coalition arab’s aggression warplanes Saudi-leds on Tuesday evening waged two airstrikes targeted telecommunication network at Tharwa Mountain in Thibeen district of Amran province, a security source said.

This came hours after the coalition fighter jets launched an airstrike on the telecommunication network in Bani Suraim district in the province, which led to destroying the network completely.

The source added that the Coalition arab’s air dropped three light bombs on the Khamir district in Amran.

on other wise , the Coalition arab’s fighter jets launched air strikes in various areas.