EU Pledges € 2.3 Billion in Aid to Syria

For the next two years, the EU has pledged € 2.3 billion in aid to Syria, TASS reported referring to EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

The EU pressure on Damascus, including the sanctions, aims to “force the Syrian regime to engage in political dialogue with all the forces in the country”, he noted.

Borrell’s remarks came during the fourth Syria pledging conference hosted by the EU.

The EU and the UN organize such conferences annually.

Source: Websites, Almanar