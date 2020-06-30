June/30: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression (Coalition)continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, causing casualties and property damage, while in Hodeidah, its mercenaries violated the ceasefire Sweden agreement.

In the Al-Bayda governorate, the aggression launched 10 raids on the Qaniya area, 4 on the Nateh district and a raid on the Radman district.

In Marib, the Saudi warplanes carried out 7 raids that targeted the Saleb area within the district of Majzar, and 6 airstrikes were conducted in the Abdiya and Mahlia districts.

In Al-Jawf Province, the US-UK backed Saudi aggression launched 10 raids on the districts of Khub Wa Al-Sha`f and Al-Hazm districts.

The Saudi air force launched two raids on the Hayran district in Hajjah province, and a raid in the Malahit area of the Dhahir district in Saada Governorate.

In Hodeidah, West Coast of Yemen, a two-year-old girl Awsal Shukri, was killed after UAE-Saudi mercenaries bombarded the homes of citizens with shells and machine guns within 50th street, east of the Hodeidah city.

In addition, a girl and a woman were injured as a result of the UAE-Saudi shelling on their house in the village of al-Jarba-al-Olaya in the al-Durayhimi district.

Houses and farms within the Al-Jabaliya in the Tuhita district were also subjected to intensive shelling by the UAE paid mercenaries, resulting in material damage. The mercenaries shelling was also subjected in the Al Dhabyani neighborhood, the College of Engineering, and the Defense Camp.

A source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operation Room announced that the aggression forces had carried out 80 violations in the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, explaining that among the violations were the hovering of Saudi spy planes and warplanes over Haiss district, 18 breaches by artillery and missile shelling with a number of 29 shells and missiles and 59 violations by various kinds of weapons.