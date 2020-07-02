Al-Houthi, Mohammed Ali holds America and Saudi Arabia responsible for disturbing general calm in Sana’a and Other

YEMEN-EXTRA- Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, blamed the United States and Saudi Arabia and its alliance for the responsibility of disturbing the peace and the general calm of citizens by his Tweet.

ALso, Al-Houthi confirmed that the escalation of raids on the capital, Sana’a and others , by the Saudi-led aggression is a US decision announced on Tuesday from Riyadh, that proves its participation and support for the continuation of the aggression against Yemen.

Al-Houthi wrote in a post published on his Twitter page on Wednesday. “Brian Hook (US Special Representative for Iran) announced support and assistance to Saudi Arabia from there .