Islah militants storm marriage ceremony in Shabwa governorate

The Saudi-led Islah militants stormed a marriage ceremony in Ataq city located in Shabwa governorate.

Ali Al-Nasi, a journalist, said on his Twitter account on Wednesday, that Islah militants stormed a wedding in Al-Bajamal family in the city of Ataq, near the house of Bin Adio governor.

Bin Adion had been appointed by ousted Hadi government and arrested a person at the wedding that wrote a poem criticizing the governor’s corruption in the province.