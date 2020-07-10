Syrian Army Intercepts Convoy of Armored Vehicles for US Occupation in Hasaka Countryside

Syrian Arab Army checkpoint intercepted a convoy of armored vehicles for US occupation in the village of Mansaf Tahtani in the countryside of Tel Tamr, northwest of Hasaka, and forced it to back off.

SANA reported “that members of the checkpoint intercepted three armored vehicles for US occupation in the village of Mansaf Tahtani in the countryside of Tel Tamr and forced them to return to their illegal bases”.

Source: SANA