President al-Assad, Mrs. Asma al-Assad vote for the People’s Assembly elections for 3rd legislative term

President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad on Sunday casted their votes in the People’s Assembly elections for the 3rd legislative term in the polling station at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous casted his vote in the People’s Assembly elections at the polling station in the building of the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem also casted his vote in the elections at the polling station in the building of the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

Earlier, the Higher Judicial Committee for Elections announced that Ballot boxes opened for electors in all polling stations to select their candidates for the 3rd legislative term of the People’s Assembly.

