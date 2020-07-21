Czech official calls for ending Israeli occupation of Syrian Golan, stop annexing Palestinian lands



Prague, Member of Foreign Affairs Committee of the Czech-Moravian Trade Unions Gathering Martin Bis on Tuesday affirmed that the Israeli occupation entity’s aggression against sovereign countries and its support to terrorism constitute a violation of the international law and endanger the stability and peace in the region and in the world.

Bis condemned, in a statement to SANA correspondent in Prague, the Israeli occupation continued occupation of the Syrian Arab Golan and the Palestinian territories, as well as the occupation authorities’ crimes and suppressive practices against the Syrian citizens in Golan and the Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories, asserting that those practices are illegitimate.

The Czech Official called for ending Israeli occupation to Syrian Golan and stopping its schemes to annex territories from the west bank.

Source:SANA