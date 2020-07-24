National Committee For Prisoners’ Affairs Condemns Torture Of Prisoner In Taiz and called on international and local organizations to condemn crimes

YEMEN-EXTRA- The National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs condemned the torture of prisoner Mukhtar Ali al-Yousfi, till he died of torture in Taiz province.

The committee held the forces of aggression and its mercenaries morally and legally responsible for this crime which arrived to death after the coalition co-partners abducted al-Yousfi three years ago and brutally tortured him throughout the past period to death. .

It stressed that the crime and the previous crimes against prisoners and abductees are a stain added to the criminal record of the states of the coalition and their co-partners

The statement called on the UN envoy to condemn this violation and its previous aggression , which are a flagrant breach of the Swedish Agreement, which stressed the need to protect prisoners and detainees from all sides.

It also called on international and local organizations to condemn the that and to take serious action to protect prisoners and detainees in the prisons of the forces of the coalition and their co-partners