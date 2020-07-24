The coalition’s of Arabs Wages 12 Airstrikes On 3 Yemeni Provinces

YEMEN-EXTRA-yesterday , a security source said,The Saudi-led coalition’s of Arabs aircrafts continued launching air strikes on Yemeni provinces.

The source declared that the warplanes waged six strikes on al-Aqshaa area of al-Hazm district and three ones hit al-Khanjar area of Khub Washaaf district in Jawf province.

In Marib, the fighter jets hit Najd al-Ataq area of Sirwah district with two raids and attacked al-Malheedh area of Dhahir district one time.

Meanwhile, the coalition’s of Arabs committed 66 violations of ceasefire and Sweden’s agreements in Hodeidah province.