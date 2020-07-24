Zakharova: “White Helmets” in Syria hides collusion with terrorism behind a humanitarian interface

Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, affirmed on Thursday that the so-called “White Helmets”organization hides acts of looting and robbery, in addition to its direct collusion with terrorism, behind humanitarian interface.

Sputnik News Agency quoted Zakharova, during a press conference, as saying that “Western shepherds have not yet abandoned their support for the “White Helmets” organization and its structures, on our part, we have repeatedly pointed out that the clear interface of the humanitarian brand lies in true plunder, extortion, robbery, intentional misinformation, organized chemical attacks, air and artillery strikes, and direct collusion with terrorism. “

In a relevant context, Zakharova added that “the blatant ignorance for the bases of international law, particularly the widespread human rights’ violations in the US itself and its lack of commitment to human rights in other countries, deprives Washington from the right to express any objections to any other country”.

SOURCE:SANA