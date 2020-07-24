July/23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Thursday (July/23), the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates in Yemen, causing casualties and damage to properties, while in Hodeidah, the UAE-Saudi mercenaries continued violating the Sweden-held agreement regarding Hodeidah ceasefire.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination officers’ Operations room recorded 66 violations, which were:

3 raids launched by a reconnaissance combat drone affiliated with the aggression in the al-Durayhimi.

The hovering of 5 spy drones over the al-Jah, al-Durayhimi and Haiss in Hodeidah province.

17 violations by artillery shelling with a number of 67 shells.

41 violations were carried out using various weapons.

In Marib province, the US-backed Saudi fighters launched two raids on the Najd Al-Ataq area in the Serwah district.

In Al-Jawf governorate, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression conducted 6 raids on the Al-Aqsha area in Al-Hazm district, in addition to 3 raids in the Khab-Wa-Al-Sha`f.

In Saada, northern Yemen, the Saudi aggression launched a raid on the Al-Malahit area in Al-Dhaher district.

In Hajjah, a number of two Saudi raids targeted the city of Haradh.

In Al-Bayda, the military aircraft of the Saudi-led aggression launched an airstrike in the district of Nata.