Our Peace Initiatives Are Disregarded by the UN and the Saudi Aggression: Abdel Salam

The head of the national Yemeni delegation of Sana’a, Mohamed Abdel Salam, affirmed that the United Nations and the Saudi-led aggression (coalition), have not responded to peace initiatives, calling n Yemenis to continue the confrontation against the Saudi aggression.

Abdel Salam said in an interview with the newspaper “26-September” that published the article today, Sunday, that ” The aggressors and the United Nations are not taking positive actions with any peace initiative because they do not want a just peace, but they want us our surrender.”

He pointed out that the initiatives they presented demonstrate their keenness to encourage all parties, including the aggressors, primarily the Saudi kingdom and UAE, to reach a genuine peace, stressing that “we are not asking the impossible from the UN envoy, but if he continues his actions, his days will be folded.”

He considered that the United Nations, since its inception, a biased organization that is dominated By the US and UK, as it was established by the countries that won the Second World War.

The head of Sana’a delegation criticized the role of the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, saying that he might be working his last days with regard to his mission in Yemen. Mohamed Abdel Salam stressed that Martin Griffiths is now being biased, saying that even the previous UN envoys did the same within their last days of work.

He assured that the UN envoy accusation to Sana’a for delaying the payment of salaries is completely untrue and with this claim, he is involved in the blockade of Yemen.

In a question about Russia’s role in playing a role to stop the aggression against Yemen, Abdel Salam said that “the Russian Federation is able to put forward ideas to find new international decisions for Yemen that could end the aggression as well as the blockade, but we believe that there is a problem perhaps with the Russian side, as it is facing a problem in analyzing the importance of what is going on in Yemen.

Moreover, Abdel Salam pointed out that the national delegation communicates with all parties, including the countries of aggression, including America and Britain, stressing that the talks are not in the framework of subordination or to accept directives, but as a party representing the Yemeni people.

He emphasized that the attempts which seek that the world does not know what is happening in Yemen are over, stressing that Sana’a now owns international credibility.

Regarding the steadfastness of the Yemeni people in front of the Saudi-led aggression, the head of the national delegation stressed that 6 years have proven to the Yemeni people that the only and beneficial option is to confront the aggression.

In another subject, Abdel Salam said that the army and the people’s committees have achieved a historic achievement for all the Yemeni people, as it has made sacrifices and shocked its enemy with its capabilities, noting that the Yemeni people have made the aggression and its siege an opportunity to build powerful military capabilities that protect the county and establishes stability.

He reiterated that the Saudi regime does not have the right to intervene politically and change governments as well as political leaders, pointing out that the Riyadh agreement is an explicit expression of the failure of the Saudi regime to manage the conflict between its allies.

Abdel Salam pointed out that the Sultanate of Oman is a great model to follow as a neighboring country that does not have harmful agendas against the Yemeni people.

In the context, the head of the national delegation explained that the revenues of the ports, oil, and gas in the occupation-controlled areas are looted by the aggressors.