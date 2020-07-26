July/25: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, July/25/2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) continued its raids and shelling against a number of Yemeni governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties. It also committed violations of the Hodeidah ceasefire agreement.

In Hodeidah coastal province, the Liaison and Coordination officers’ operations room recorded 92 violations committed by the mercenaries of the UAE-Saudi aggression, which include the hovering of 3 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Jah and Haiss districts, 20 breaches with artillery shelling and 68 violations with different kinds of weapons.

In Marib province, the Saudi aggression carried out a number of 3 raids against the Majzar district as well as an airstrike on the Sarwah district.

In Hajjah, two raids by Saudi fighters targeted the city of Haradh and the district of Hiran.

In the northern Yemeni province of Saada, an airstrike was conducted by the Saudi-led jets in the Al-Zahir district.

In Amran, the US-Saudi fighter jets carried out two raids on the Harf-Sufyan district.