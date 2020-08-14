YPC: Our Stocks of Diesel Have ran out

YemenExtra

The official spokesman for the Yemeni Oil Company, Essam Al-Mutawakel, confirmed that the company’s stock of diesel has ended, and it has nothing left except to cover hospitals’ needs for merely a period of five days.

Al-Mutawakel indicated during the delivery of the United Nations office in Sana’a a statement of condemnation and denunciation handed by the Yemeni oil company, in the presence of the company’s executive director, Eng. Ammar Al-Adrai, that the company has become unable to cover the remaining vital sectors and supply them with diesel.

He said, “There is an insistence by the Saudi-led aggression (coalition) to continue detaining the ships of oil derivatives, despite repeated pleas and requests to the United Nations to allow ships to enter the port of Hodeidah, but we did not find any feedback from them.

“He added, “Unfortunately, they want the Yemeni people to remain in a state of “recovery” as each time they allow the entry of one oil ship as the Oil company declares that its stocks have ended, and one ship covers only five days.”

The spokesperson for the oil company appealed to all the people in the world to take the streets to denounce the continued siege against the Yemeni people and demand the release of all oil ships.

He pointed out that the coalition of aggression seized a gas ship a few days ago, bringing the total number of detained ships to the sea 19 ships