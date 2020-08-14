Aug. 13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Thursday, August 13, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bombardments on a number of governorates, leaving casualties and causing damage to public and private property, while the UAE-Saudi mercenaries in Hodeidah continued their violations of the Sweden-held ceasefire agreement.

A military source stated that the Saudi-American aggression had launched 36 raids during the past 24 hours on Al-Bayda, Marib and Saada.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression launched 13 raids on separate areas of the Sarwah district, while 4 raids were launched on the Mahliya district.

In Al-Bayda, the air force of the aggression carried out two raids on the Natih district.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 153 violations, including warplanes flying over the airspace of Haiss and 5 spy planes over the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuhita, 13 violations with missile and artillery shelling and 133 violations with different kind of weapons.