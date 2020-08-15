Aug. 14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continues to carry out airstrikes and bombing a number of governorates, causing material damage to property. While in Hodeidah, violations against Sweden-held ceasefire agreement are committed by the UAE-Saudi mercenaries.

The latest crimes and violations by the Saudi aggression (August/14/2020)

In Hodeidah, a girl was killed as a result of UAE-Saudi mercenaries bombing with a tank on the village of Al-Jarba in the besieged city of Al-Durayhimi.

Moreover, the Saudi aggression mercenary forces bombed with a number of artillery shells and with different calibers, the airport, 50 Street, Dabiani and other separate places, and targeted with machine guns northwest of Haiss district.

The mercenaries launched 10 artillery shells northeast of the besieged city of Al-Durayhimi.

In Marib province, the US-backed Saudi air force launched 15 raids on the districts of Serwah and Majzar during the past hours.