The Israeli enemy aviation renewed its violation of the Lebanese airspace

Beirut – Today, the Israeli enemy aircraft renewed its violation of the Lebanese airspace and carried out a circular flight over various regions.

And the Lebanese Army Command announced in a statement today that four enemy Israeli warplanes violated the Lebanese airspace over the southern town of Rmeish and carried out a circular flight over various Lebanese regions, especially between the regions of Jbeil and the south, then all left the airspace towards the occupied territories.

The statement added that 16 air violations have been recorded since yesterday night and until today, during which enemy aircraft circulated over the southern regions.

Yesterday, the Israeli enemy aircraft violated the Lebanese airspace over the southern regions.

Source: Sana