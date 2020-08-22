Aug. 21: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continues to launch airstrikes and bombing a number of governorates, causing material damage to property. Also in Hodeidah coastal province, breaches by the mercenaries of the Saudi-UAE aggression on the Sweden-held ceasefire agreement are still going.

In Al-Bayda, Saudi-led air force carried out two airstrikes yesterday, Friday, on the Walad Rabie district.

In Marib, the aggression launched two raids on the Al-Khadra area in the Serwah district.

As for Al-Jawf, 3 raids were conducted by the aggression in the Al-Mazariq area, in the Khub Al-Sha`af district, and two raids on the Al-Muhashima area located with in the same district.

In Hodeidah, the aggression forces bombed the village of Al-Zafaran in the Kilo-16 area.

A source from the Liaison and Coordination officers’ Operation room stated that 151 breaches by the aggression forces were recorded on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours.

The source pointed out that among the violations were the hovering of 4 warplanes in the airspace of Haiss district, as well as 10 spy drones were monitored over the Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya. Additionally, 24 violations were carried out with artillery shelling, and 114 violations with different arms.

In Najran, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression conducted 3 raids on the Ksara area.