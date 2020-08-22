Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit Iran next Monday



VIENNA – Iran’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced today that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, will visit Iran next Monday to discuss cooperation between the two sides.

Gharib Abadi said in a tweet on Twitter today that Grossi will make his first visit to Iran next Monday after taking office, and we hope that this visit will lead to strengthening mutual cooperation.

In turn, Grossi announced earlier today that he will make his first visit to Tehran, indicating that “his goal is to make tangible progress in facing the outstanding issues that the International Atomic Energy Agency wants to solve with Iran.”

It is noteworthy that the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted last June a resolution hostile to Iran, claiming its lack of cooperation with the investigations conducted by the agency on its territory, while the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly described the decision as “wrong, politicized, unprofessional and not of any legal and technical credibility.” Noting that Iran will not comply with this decision because that would establish a wrong approach against all countries.

