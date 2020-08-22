The occupation breaks into Wadi al-Hummus, north of Bethlehem, and threatens to demolish two Palestinian homes

Occupied Jerusalem – Today, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Wadi al-Hummus area, northeast of Bethlehem, in the West Bank, and issued a warning to demolish two Palestinian homes.

Wafa news agency quoted the head of the Bethlehem Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission office, Hassan Brijieh, as saying that the occupation forces stormed the area and issued a warning to demolish two homes with the aim of expanding a settlement established on Palestinian lands.

Earlier today, the Israeli occupation forces stormed Silwan town in occupied Jerusalem and demolished a house.

Source: Sana