The Israeli occupation forces renewed their attacks on the southern and northern Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem – Today, the Israeli occupation forces attacked separate areas in the south and north of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Wafa news agency reported that the occupation air forces targeted areas in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, and Al-Qarara in the north-east, while the occupation forces bombed areas in Rafah, in the south of the Strip, causing material damage to Palestinian property.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli occupation escalated its aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip and bombed separate areas there by air and artillery, wounding a number of Palestinians, and causing great damage to the infrastructure.

Source: Sana