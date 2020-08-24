Russian Federal Security Forces arrest a terrorist who funds ISIS and recruits terrorists and sends them to Syria

MOSCOW – The Russian Federal Security Service announced today the arrest of an ISIS terrorist in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

The Center for Social Connections of the Security Service stated in a statement that the arrested terrorist was financing the terrorist organization and recruiting Russian and CIS citizens into its ranks and sending them to Syria.

The center pointed out that the Russian security services were able, following investigations and searches in the terrorist’s places of residence, to confiscate communications, financial documents and other materials that prove his criminal acts.

Yesterday, the Russian security forces announced the elimination of two terrorists during an anti-terror operation in the village of Troitskoy in the Sunzha region of the Republic of Ingushetia.

Source: Sana